Actress Mary Lazarus Promises to Collect Money from Politicians Ahead of 2023 Elections

The mantra, “Do not sell your vote” doesn’t apply much to Mary Lazarus as she has promised to collect money for any politician offering it.

The Nollywood actress shared her strategy for the 2023 elections noting that the offerings by these politician is her share of the national cake and anyone offered money should take it too.

Mary Lazarus revealed that the money being offered is from the national purse and even though she collects it, she would use her head during voting period.

She however failed to put into account that the politicians who offer her money would demand an endorsement from her and that endorsement can influence other people’s voting choice.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...