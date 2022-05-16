Monday, May 16, 2022
Actress Lota Chukwu Laments the Menace of Latecoming By Colleagues

Lota Chukwu went on a little venting exercise on Twitter to speak about a terrible habit prevalent in Nollywood.

The actress shared her experience with colleagues on movie set especially regarding keeping to call time.

Lota Chukwu revealed that most times, she has to deprive herself of sleep in order to beat traffic to make a 7:30am call time but unfortunately, many thespians don’t share her ethics.

Most times, production would have to be held up because some other colleagues decided that 10:00am is as good a time as any for them to arrive on set.

 

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

