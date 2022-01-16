Actress Lori Loughlin’s Home Burglarized, $1 Million of Jewelry Stolen

Lori Loughlin’s home was reportedly burglarized and she lost about $1 million worth of jewelry.

TMZ reports that the Full House star and her husband Mossimo Giannulli’s Hollywood Hills home was broken into on Jan. 3, by masked bandits who allegedly swept the house clean of jewelry. The couple was not home when this invasion happened.

The burglars were said to have smashed a bedroom window to gain entry into the home, and were spotted by a housekeeper before making their getaway.

Speaking with TMZ, the actress’s rep said she is “thankful no one was hurt,” and that the recent death of her former Full House co-star Bob Saget has put the incident into perspective for her.

“The family weren’t at home when the intruders broke in, but Lori still feels violated by what happened,” another source told Us Weekly. “It was a very emotional day for her.”

Police “believe a South American burglary crew pulled off the heist.”

