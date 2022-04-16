Actress Liz Sheridan Dead at 93

Liz Sheridan is dead.

Deadline reports that the actress who is famous for playing Jerry Seinfeld’s mother Helen in Seinfeld has died of natural causes on Friday, at her home in New York City. The news of her death was also confirmed by her longtime friend and representative Amanda Hendon, who said that the icon died in her sleep.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law.

A bit about her, per Complex:

“Outside of her role as Helen Seinfeld, an overly protective mother who frequently questioned how anyone could dislike her son, she also appeared in episodes of NBC’s ALF as Raquel Ochmonek. Additionally, she voiced Mrs. Stillman in Louise Anderson’s animated sitcom, Life with Louie. Other notable credits include guest roles on The A-Team, Newhart, Murder, She Wrote, and Moonlighting. She has over 80 TV and film credits to her name, and last acted in front of the camera in 2010.

She was also an accomplished stage actor, and once acted opposite Christopher Lloyd and Meryl Streep in the ‘77 musical Happy End. She was a go-go-dancer in the ‘50s, too, and wrote a book about her romance with James Dean entitled Dizzy and Jimmy: My Life with James Dean. She met the iconic actor when he was 21-years-old.”

She was 93.

