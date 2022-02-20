Actress Lindsey Pearlman Found Dead in Los Angeles After Going Missing

Lindsey Pearlman was found dead on Friday after a five-day search for her.

According to CNN, the actress who is famous for her roles in General Hospital, Empire, Selena: The Series, and more, was found in Los Angeles several miles west of where she was last seen.

“Today around 8:30 a.m., Hollywood Area officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue,” the LAPD said in a Friday statement. “The L.A. County Coroner’s Office has since confirmed the individual to be Lindsey Erin Pearlman.”

Pearlman was first reported missing after she didn’t return home on Feb. 13, and as her friends and family called for the help of the public.

Confirming the news of her death, her agent told E! News that people close to her are “deeply saddened by Lindsey Pearlman’s passing today. The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time while they process and grieve.”

She was 43.

