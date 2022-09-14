Actress Lilian Afegbai Hilariously Recounts Most Embarrassing Moment

Lilian Afegbai is back with another story from her’Akanchanwa’ series and in this one, she shared her most embarrassing moment.

The actress recounted a how a trip from Benin to Abeokuta had her putting her bowel movement in prayers to prevent a catastrophy of epic proportions.

Taking to Instagram, Lilian shared that she had to take a trip from Benin to Abeokuta to make it for call time on a movie set. Before leaving Benin however, her stomach began to rumble and she began farting all over and quickly proceeded to use the convenience.

The rumble in her stomach didn’t subside despite her using the ladies and she had to beg a colleague for anything that could make her constipated to prevent any misadventure on the road.

During her road trip however, her rumbling stomach returned with a vengeance such that she blessed the can driver with several deadly doses of gas. It got to a point that she couldn’t hold it any longer and compelled the driver to wait in the middle of nowhere for her to go into the bush to relieve herself.

Afegbai noted that she was past caring at this time and prayed for protection from deadly reptiles in the bush. She offered a quick prayer to heaven for help and did her business.

After she returned to the car, she fell asleep and though she could feel the stomach ache in her dream, she didn’t wake up until they got to Abeokuta and she rushed to the nearest pharmacy and convenience to once again relieve herself.

