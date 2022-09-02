Actress Lea Michele Addresses Rumour That She’s Illiterate

Lea Michele has shut down the claims making rounds that she is illiterate.

“I went to Glee every single day; I knew my lines every single day,” Michele said in an interview with the New York Times. “And then there’s a rumor online that I can’t read or write? It’s sad. It really is. I think often if I were a man, a lot of this wouldn’t be the case.”

The rumours started in 2017 when Jaye Hunt and Robert Ackerman, hosts of the One More Thing podcast, discussed Naya Rivera’s book Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes, and Growing Up in which she talked about how actor Tim Conway suggested improvising scenes when they were all filming Glee. She wrote that but Michele refused and wanted to stick to her own lines. Hunt and Ackerman created a slideshow that presented this as “evidence” that Michele is illiterate.

She tried to shut it down at that time, responding in a since-deleted tweet, “Loved READING this tweet and wanted to WRITE you back. Literally laughing out loud at all this. Love you!!!”

not lea michele is allegedly illiterate pic.twitter.com/yUNGmn4NSu — kar🥂 (@krsklgn) March 14, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...