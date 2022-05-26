Actress Laverne Cox Becomes First Trans Woman to Have Her Own Barbie

Congratulations to Laverne Cox!

The Orange is the New Black actress has just received her own barbie, her own trans-Barbie doll. The doll will be included in the collections by Mattel’s Tribute, which honors trailblazing women.

This feat makes Cox the first trans woman to have a barbie made for her.

Check it out:

Laverne Cox makes history as she becomes the first trans Barbie doll. The doll will be apart of Mattel’s Tribute Collection which honors trailblazing women. pic.twitter.com/IK2URMMf8A — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 25, 2022

