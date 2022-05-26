Thursday, May 26, 2022
Actress Laverne Cox Becomes First Trans Woman to Have Her Own Barbie

Congratulations to Laverne Cox!

The Orange is the New Black actress has just received her own barbie, her own trans-Barbie doll. The doll will be included in the collections by Mattel’s Tribute, which honors trailblazing women.

This feat makes Cox the first trans woman to have a barbie made for her.

Check it out:

