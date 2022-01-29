Actress, Kemi Afolabi Laments Her Risk of Heart Attack Due to Celibacy

Kemi Afolabi is scared that she might be at risk of having a heart attack die to her lifestyle choices.

The actress addressed this while posting the snippet of a video that stated that having sex more than 21 times a month can reduce the risk of a heart attack.

Kemi Afolabi lamented at the news given that she admitted to having been celibate for about a year now as she doesn’t currently have a partner.

“Has God pls save me o. I have been on sex break from more than a year sha. Hmmmm who will help me bayi? As I no get partner. I will not die of heart attack insha’Allah. Amin,” she said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...