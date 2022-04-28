Thursday, April 28, 2022
Actress Kemi Afolabi Celebrates 44th Birthday with Self Tribute

Kemi Afolabi is grateful for her 44th year on God’s green earth.

The actress who revealed earlier this year that she was suffering from Lupus, an autoimmune disorder shared a stunning photo of herself along with a tribute to herself and her daughter.

Kemi wrote, “Happy birthday to me. I wish myself Oluwakemisola Anotallahi Ajike Afolabi many more years of goodness, good health and wellness. May my story, flowery & stardom never become that of yesterday. May I neve wear rags as cloth or beg for food before me and my family eat Insha Allah.”

She also wrote a little note for her daughter too.

