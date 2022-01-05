Actress Kemi Afolabi Brutally Attacked By Robbers

Kemi Afolabi is grateful she made it out alive after a brutal attack on her and her driver.

The actress who only recently shared on Instagram how she survived an ailment that nearly killed her 2021, revealed that her car was attacked in traffic by armed robbers on the way back from a film set in the Arepo area of Lagos.

Kemi Afolabi shared images of the injuries she sustained after the robbers shattered her glass and it splintered everywhere.

She also stated that she was attacked with a machete and sustained injuries on her hand while her driver took a hit to the end. The actress is however grateful that in all of this, her life was spared.

