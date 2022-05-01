Actress Kehinde Bankole’s Twin Sister, Taiwo Recounts Experience with New Mum and Son

Actress Kehinde Bankole’s twin sister, Taiwo recounted quite the experience that can be likened to divine timing and intervention.

The events planner and business woman shared quite the moving story on Instagram, revealing how she came in contact with a woman who had just given back.

Taiwo Bankole shared that she had been on her daily walk at around 7pm on Friday when she saw a woman in the throes of labour pains in the side of the road.

She disclosed that another older woman was passing by and stopped to help the pregnant woman who birthed a bouncing baby boy there and there.

After giving birth, requested that both mother and child be taken to the hospital for proper care, but the five other women with whom the woman lived in a wooden shelter insisted she just drinks and keep it moving. Apparently, the father of the kids of all these women had left them to their devices.

Taiwo Bankole however insisted and took the woman to the primary health care centre in the neighborhood with the help of her brother.

She praised the staff members for their care of the woman and her newborn and revealed that things might have turned out badly if she hadn’t brought them to the hospital as the woman had lost a lot of blood and had numerous tears while the baby was covered in sand

