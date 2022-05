Kailia Posey has passed.

Her family told TMZ via a statement that the 16-year-old actor and star of “toddlers & Tiaras” died by suicide. “Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life,” Posey’s family said.​​

Her mother also shared this sad news on Facebook in a post in which she said Kailia “is gone” and asked for privacy for her family.

Kailia was 16.

