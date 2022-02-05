Actress Julia Fox Shuts Down Claims That She Dated Drake

Julia Fox has clarified yet another news about her, the recent one being that she reportedly dated Drake.

The actress addressed this on Friday’s episode of her podcast Forbidden Fruits, in which she told co-host Niki Takesh, per E! News, “He’s a great guy and a gentleman and that was it.” She continued, “Nothing really happened. We were just, like, friends hanging out….Yeah, like I wouldn’t say that we were dating,” adding that that was “fully 2020, like, two years ago.”

She continued, speaking about Drake and KANYE WEST: “I feel like they’ve squashed their issues.” She continued, “Obviously when I first started speaking to Ye, like on the phone, I told him, like, immediately, like I think on the first day before it went any further because I’m just an honest person, I guess.”

