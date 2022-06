Ivie Okujaiye and her husband have welcomed their third child together.

The actress announced the birth of their third daughter via her Instagram page on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

Ivie posted a photo of the newborn clad in pink and captioned it, “And Baby is here!!!!! Our Miracle Baby, the one who that completes us. So grateful…Heart so full…

