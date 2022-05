Ini Dima-Okojie is officially Mrs Ene-Obong.

The actress tied the knot with her man, Dr Ene-Obong Abasi in a stunning white ensemble from designer, Derin Fabikun.

Ini Dima-Okojie shared photos of her strapless 2-piece number with exaggerated sleeves and a simple fascinator.

She completed the look with a beautiful bouquet of flowers alongside minimal makeup and jewelry.

