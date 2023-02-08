Actress Funke Akindele Loses Mother

Funke Akindele, her siblings and the Akindele family at large are currently bereaved following the passing of their mother and matriarch of the family.

The news of the death of the Nollywood actress and Peoples Democratic Party deputy governorship candidate’s mother in Lagos State, was made known in a statement released by her older sister and blogger, Olubunmi Akindele.

Olubunmi took to her Instagram on Tuesday, February 7, to share, writing,

“It is with heavy hearts, but in total submission to God Almighty that the ADEBANJO and AKINDELE families announce the passing of their daughter, mother, grandmother and sister, DR. R B ADEBANJO-Akindele, which occurred on Tuesday 07 February 2023.

“May her gentle soul begin its rest eternal in peace. Amen. Obsequies in honour of her passing shall be announced in due course – Olubunmi Akindele.”

