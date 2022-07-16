Actress Enado Odigie Writes Sweet Birthday Message to Bae Tola Odunsi

Enado Odigie surprised a few people when she made her relationship with Tola Odunsi public.

The actress took to her Instagram page to wish the filmmaker who was a year older on Friday, a happy birthday with a sweet message.

Posting a video compilation of herself and her man at different times and locations, Enado hailed her crush, bestie and bae as the flyers guy in any room.

She so described him as charming, loyal, a baller and a boss whom she wouldn’t trade for anything as she declared her love and wished him a happy birthday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...