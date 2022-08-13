Actress Didi Ekanem Says Happy People Aren’t on Social Media

Didi Ekanem decided to speak encouragement and upliftment to her teeming social media followers.

The actress made a series of posts on her Instagram stories where she motivated everyone going through it to stay believing as the pain and struggles will soon be over.

Ekanem went on to note that the happiest people are not on social media, showing off what they own in terms of possessions. She stated that these people are content with the little they have and express gratitude to God for P

providence.

