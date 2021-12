Didi Ekanem finally has a ray of light shining through her dark days as she is set to move into her new home.

The actress who experienced a fire tragedy a feet weeks ago where her house was razed to the ground is moving into a new home.

Didi Ekanem shared videos of her new home via her Instagram story adding that her last day in the hotel was Saturday, December 11.

She added that she was in love with her new house and thanked God for making it possible.

