Actress Didi Ekanem in Tears as Fire Razes Down Her House

Didi Ekanem just suffered a huge loss after a fire incident razed down her house.

The actress revealed this via her Instagram page, sharing clips from the burning house as the fire continued to burn.

Ekanem broke down in tears, revealing that she has lost everything she took years to acquire in the city of Lagos with that sole incident. She noted that she possesses her passport at the moment and has nowhere for her and her younger sister to go.

Thankfully after a while, the fire service came to the scene to help contain the spread of the fire.

She reiterated that all her money, properties and every other worldly possession was consumed in the fire and though this is a setback, she will come back stronger.

