Destiny Etiko just made her mum’s month with the late birthday present she gifted her.

The actress surprised her mother with a black Toyota Venza which she presented to her only recently.

Destiny posted a video of her mum’s joyous dancing, singing and prayers on receiving her gift, via her Instagram page.

She noted that she had been away on her mum’s birthday but had promised that on getting back, she would present her gift and she did just that.

