Destiny Etiko was surprised by the extent of a fan’s love for her and showed it on social media.

The actress shared a photo and video of her meeting with a male fan who came all the way from Port Harcourt to see her.

The fan had the Destiny Etiko’s name and face tattooed on his arm in his show of love for the actress.

Expressing her gratitude for this effusive display, she stated that she hopes the fan’s future wife won’t be angry at his dedication to her.

