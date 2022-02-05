Actress Destiny Etiko Doesn’t Want Her Achievements Linked to Men

Destiny Etiko is a hard worker and wants to be appreciated s one especially when she spoils herself with the finer things of life.

During an intern with Saturday Beats, the actress said she does not take those who link her achievements to men seriously.

“It is funny because I work for my money and I get good endorsements. If it is easy for men to give one money, then go and collect money from men. I work, make my money, and some people appreciate me.

“I just got an endorsement deal with a Chinese company that deals in sanitary pads and baby diapers. When I achieve something tomorrow, people would say a man gave it to me. Let them keep talking. Even if I don’t achieve anything, it is still the same people that would say after all the films I have been acting, I have not done anything for myself. I don’t want to take it seriously,” she said.

Speaking on her journey into the land of make-believe, Destiny Etiko revealed that her mother was a major influence.

“My mother, Eucharia Etiko, started acting in 2004. She did not act in major roles and her acting career lasted for just three and half years because it was difficult for her to go on set and come back at night to attend to her family. Whenever we were on holidays, my mum would ask me to follow her and hold her bag whenever she was shooting. I followed her on three occasions and I featured in some cameo roles. I had minor roles as an adult too but I finally got a better role in 2012. 2015 was my breakthrough year as I started receiving regular calls from people who wanted to feature me in their films.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...