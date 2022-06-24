Actress Denise Richards Launches OnlyFans Account a Week After Her Daughter

Denise Richards now has her own OnlyFans account.

This comes one week after the actress’ 18-year-old daughter, Sami Sheen, joined the platform.

Richards wrote on her Instagram post about her page: “It’s summer!!! My favorite time of year💫☀️🏝. Chatting with all of you on #onlyfans right now. I personally will answer all of your messages. Link in bio.”

While she didn’t note the kind of content she will be posting, she will be charging subscribers $25 a month to view her uploads—about $5 more than what her daughter, Sami, is charging.

And that’s not all. She is offering fans a three-month bundle for $67.50, which amounts to a 10 percent discount.

Check out the announcement:

