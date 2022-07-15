Actress Constance Wu Says She Attempted Suicide After Trolls Bullied Her on Twitter

Constance Wu is back on Twitter after three years, and she has an important message to share.

Constance Wu has shared that she attempted suicide following backlash over controversial tweets.

Posting on her page, the actress narrated the ugly backlash she faced nearly three years over her comments on Fresh Off the Boat, the ABC sitcom in which she starred from 2015-2020.

The sad drama began in May 2019, after ABC announced it had renewed Fresh Off the Boat for a sixth season. And Wu wasn’t happy about it, tweeting: “Fucking hell. So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. Fuck.”

Trolls quickly accused her of being ungrateful and selfish, with some saying that canceling the show would mean that some people would lose their jobs. She replied the criticisms hours later, saying (per Complex), “Todays tweets were on the heels of rough day & were ill timed w/the news of the show,” she tweeted. “Plz know, Im so grateful for FOTB renewal. I love the cast&crew. Im proud to be a part of it. For all the fans support, thank u & for all who support my casual use of the word fuck-thank u too.”

But the backlash didn’t let up. And now she revealed that people went to the extent to threatening her, calling her a failure to the Asian community, and some people even distancing themselves from her–shocking reactions that caused her to attempt taking her life.

Posting about this yesterday on Twitter, she said she “was afraid of coming back on social media because I almost lost my life from it,” adding: “3 years ago, when I made careless tweets about the renewal of my TV show, it ignited outrage and internet shaming that got pretty severe. I felt awful about what I’d said, and when a few DMs from a fellow Asian actress told me I’d become a blight on the Asian American community, I started feeling like I didn’t even deserve to live anymore. That I was a disgrace to AsAms, and they’d be better off without me.”

“Looking back, it’s surreal that a few DMs convinced me to end my own life, but that’s what happened,” she continued. “Luckily, a friend found me and rushed me to the ER.”

Wu added that this “scary moment” led her to reevaluate her life, and ultimately put her acting on pause to focus on her mental health as well as to write a book called Making a Scene.

“While we’re quick to celebrate representation wins, there’s a lot of avoidance around the more uncomfortable issues within our [Asian-American] community,” she wrote. “Even my tweets became a subject so touchy that most of my AsAm colleagues decided that was the time to avoid me or ice me out […] After a little break from Hollywood and a lot of therapy I feel OK enough to venture back on here (at least for a little bit). And even though I’m scared, I’ve decided that I owe it to the me-of-3-years-ago to be brave and share my story so that it might help someone with theirs.”

Read her note:

