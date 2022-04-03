Actress Chizzy Alichi Gifts Husband $15k for Birthday

Chizzy Alichi left nothing to chance as she celebrated her husband’s birthday.

The actress who shared photos from the laid back affair which took place in their home has promised to do better with her gifting next year.

Chizzy Alichi revealed that she gifted her man $15,000 and hopes he will bear with her due to “small size” of her gift to him.

“I just work (sic) from sleep. I come enjoy pass the celebrant. Happy birthday once again my gift, manage the $15k and other small gifts, I will do better next time. I love you forever my happiness,” she captioned her Instagram post.

