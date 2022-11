Bukola Kiitan is engaged to the man of her dreams hence, she is done keeping her relationship under wraps.

The actress announced her engagement via her Instagram page on Wednesday November 16, sharing a reel from the night it went down.

Bukola Kiitan noted that now that things have progressed to the engagement phase and it’s official, there’s no longer any need to play hide and seek.

“I am taken. No more hide and seek it’s official,” she captioned the post as she showed off her ring and her man.

