Lagos parties are quite the events to be at especially with the kind of souvenirs handed out as witnessed by Biodun Okeowo.

The actress shared a clip from a party she attended on Friday, January 28 and was shocked to see live chickens decorated with pink ribbons, handed out as part of the souvenirs.

Biodiun Okeowo captioned it, “Chicken souvenir to warrisi o. @taste_la_toks e shock me o.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...