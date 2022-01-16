Sunday, January 16, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Actress, Bimpe Akintunde Recounts Surviving Bandits’ Attack on Ibadan Express

Bimpe Akintunde has recounted her experience in the hands of bandits on the Lagos-Ibadan express.

The actress shared that she had been travelling with her daughter back to Lagos from Ibadan when bandits dressed in military uniform began to shoot directly at the cara driving on that road.

Bimpe Akintunde revealed that it wasn’t even late as this occurred around 5pm in the evening when everywhere was still bright.

She thanked God for saving her life and that of her daughter as she narrated that she turned back and warned other road users of the danger ahead.

