Actress Bimbo Success Publicly Thanks Funke Akindele for Saving Her Son’s Life

Bimbo Success has heaped loads of praises and prayers on Funke Akindele for Saving her son’s life.

The actress took to her Instagram page to publicly thank her senior colleague for her timely intervention and generosity towards her when one of her twin boys fell ill.

She revealed that she had been speaking with Funke when the latter heard her son coughing in the background and insisted that she bring the boy to a hospital in Lekki because she felt disturbed.

When they arrived the hospital, the ‘Omo Ghetto’ star went ahead to make the necessary deposit that will allow the boy be treated and told the doctors to ensure that the kid is given all the necessary attention.

She also went further by shopping for mother and son’s needs as they didn’t know they would be admitted in the hospital and fed them for the 5 days of their stay there.

Bimbo Success stated that after they were discharged, the bill came and it amounted to about a million Naira. Funke Akindele also cleared the bill without hassle and warned her not to make her generosity public but she just couldn’t hold back.

