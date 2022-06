Bimbo Afolayan and her husband Okiki have welcomed their first child together in the United States of America.

The actress and her filmmaker husband announced the birth of their daughter early on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Bimbo posted a photo of herself and her husband from her maternity shoot as she revealed that the family had welcomed a baby. She thanked family and friends for their support through out the 9 months of pregnancy.

