Actress Billie Lourd and Producer Austen Rydell Are Married!

Billie Lourd and producer Austen Rydell are married!

The wedding ceremony of the ‘American Horror Story’ actress and her producer beau took place this past weekend, March 12, in Cabo San Lucas and worked with planner Mark Seed to bring their vision to life.

For the ceremony, the Billie Lourd wore a custom off-the-shoulder @rodarte dress. “We got married on the beach at sunset so I really wanted something that reflected the vibe of the ocean-y setting,” she tells Vogue.

“We decided to make the under layer of the dress out of sequins. The under layer of my personality is also made of sequins so it just felt right,” she jokes. “The dress came out even better than I could’ve ever imagined, and I feel so beyond grateful to Laura and Kate for making it all happen.”

Lourd shared photos from the ceremony on her Instagram page with a simple caption of the wedding date.

Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell got engaged in June 2020, and welcomed their first child together, Kingston Fisher, in September.

