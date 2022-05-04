Actress Bidemi Kosoko Has Welcomed A Daughter

Bidemi Kosoko and her husband have welcomed their second child together, a daughter.

The actress welcomed the new addition to her family on Tuesday morning and her father and veteran Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko couldn’t wait to share the news.

He announced the birth of his newest grandchild on his Instagram page on Tuesday, May 3, sharing a side by side photo of his daughter, Bidemi and the newborn.

“A big congratulations to the Kosoko and Bankole family as Abidek gave birth to a baby girl this morning, an addition to my grandchildren. Join me in thanking God and prayer for the mother never to witness after birth sickness. Thank you my people,” he wrote.

