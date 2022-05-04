Wednesday, May 4, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Actress Bidemi Kosoko Has Welcomed A Daughter

Bidemi Kosoko and her husband have welcomed their second child together, a daughter.

The actress welcomed the new addition to her family on Tuesday morning and her father and veteran Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko couldn’t wait to share the news.

He announced the birth of his newest grandchild on his Instagram page on Tuesday, May 3, sharing a side by side photo of his daughter, Bidemi and the newborn.

“A big congratulations to the Kosoko and Bankole family as Abidek gave birth to a baby girl this morning, an addition to my grandchildren. Join me in thanking God and prayer for the mother never to witness after birth sickness. Thank you my people,” he wrote.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: