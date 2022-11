Bunmi Adeaga-Ilori aka Kiekie has announced the birth of her first child, Oluwashonolami.

The actress and skit maker shared the news via her Instagram page on Tuesday, November 29, with a cute video unveiling the baby girl.

Using the popular cocomelon soundtrack, Kiekie introduced her daughter who will b called Nola, to the world.

She captioned the video, “Look who’s here! Our Baby! NOLA E. ILORI.”

