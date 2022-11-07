Actress and Jeta Amata’s Ex-wife, Mbong Remarries

Mbong Amata has found love again and take that trip down the aisle a second time.

The actress and ex-wife of filmmaker, Jeta Amata with whom she shares a daughter, tied the knot over the weekend with her lover.

Sharing photos from her nuptials which held in Calabar via her verified Instagram page on Monday, November 7, the mother of one wrote,

“Surprise! I’m married!

Everything I have EVER dreamt of, God has done. Wow…such a bold statement and dare I say that my life is truly complete!

Being drenched in so much love, and surrounded by my closest pals as I celebrated my nuptials this past weekend felt so incredible. God has blessed me with the best of everything. My husband, family, friends, those who couldn’t make it but still sent their love, vendors who worked tirelessly to make my day soooo special and of course everyone who made huge sacrifices to witness this day, I’m super grateful!

Thankyou! Thankyou!! Thankyou!!!”

Mbong and Jeta went their separate ways in 2012 after 10 years of marriage and a daughter.

