Actress Ada Karl Calls Out Tonto Dikeh Over N80k Debt

Ada Karl just wants to be paid what she’s owed and has taken to Instagram to make it known.

The actress called out her colleague, Tonto Dikeh over a 15-year-old debt and also accused her of being a user.

Ada Karl vented about how she heavily invested in Dikeh’s career to ensure her success in the make-believe industry and how the latter took flight once she became big.

Karl made reference to Tonto’s Instagram confession where she stated that her ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri was owing her diamonds and loads of other stuff and should pay and noted that she could spend heavily for men but couldn’t pay up the N80,000:00 she owed which she used on buying clothes, shoes, bags and others.

Ada Karl added that the present day value of her N80,000 is around N8,000,000:00 and she won’t stop calling out Tonto Dikeh until she’s paid what she’s owed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...