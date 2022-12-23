Actors Lateef Adedimeji and Bimpe Oyebade Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary

Lateef Adedimeji and Bimpe Oyebade are celebrating their first wedding anniversary.

The Nollywood couple, took to their respective Instagram pages on Thursday, December 22, to mark the auspicious occasion with photos and anniversary messages to each other.

Lateef Adedimeji showered praises on his wife in his dedicated post, writing;

He said, “It’s a year already, still standing strong because forever is the deal. Alhamdulilah Robil Alamin. May Allah be praised.

“May his mercy and blessings never depart from us. Thank you for the peace you bring, thank you for your subtleness, thank you for taking care of this big baby even when you are supposed to be the baby.

“Thank you for making me work on myself, thank you for discovering alot that I don’t even see in myself, you have constantly brought out the best in me Rahmah. I just want to let you know that loving you is so sweet. If I have to marry you again and again, be rest assured that Ade will do it again and again with you. Happy anniversary to us my love. May Allah never forsake us. I love you sweetheart.”

His wife also shared the same video on her page as she hailed her man for fostering peace in their marriage.

