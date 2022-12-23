Search
Actors Lateef Adedimeji and Bimpe Oyebade Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary

Lateef Adedimeji and Bimpe Oyebade are celebrating their first wedding anniversary.

The Nollywood couple, took to their respective Instagram pages on Thursday, December 22, to mark the auspicious occasion with photos and anniversary messages to each other.

Lateef Adedimeji showered praises on his wife in his dedicated post, writing;

He said, “It’s a year already, still standing strong because forever is the deal. Alhamdulilah Robil Alamin. May Allah be praised.

“May his mercy and blessings never depart from us. Thank you for the peace you bring, thank you for your subtleness, thank you for taking care of this big baby even when you are supposed to be the baby.

“Thank you for making me work on myself, thank you for discovering alot that I don’t even see in myself, you have constantly brought out the best in me Rahmah. I just want to let you know that loving you is so sweet. If I have to marry you again and again, be rest assured that Ade will do it again and again with you. Happy anniversary to us my love. May Allah never forsake us. I love you sweetheart.”

His wife also shared the same video on her page as she hailed her man for fostering peace in their marriage.

Judy Austin has reacted to Yul Edochie's public apology to his first wife, May Yul-Edochie.
Panshak Zamani aka Iceprince is booked and busy beyond the shores of dear Nigeria.
The O2 Academy, Brixton may see an end to hosting events for a while as its Premises License may be suspended after the tragic incident at Asake's concert that resulted in the death of two peiple.
Kemi Adetiba is taking the popular saying, 'third time is the charm' to heart as she is set to wed the love of her life, OscarHeman-Ackah one more time.

Judy Austin has reacted to Yul Edochie's public apology to his first wife, May Yul-Edochie.
Panshak Zamani aka Iceprince is booked and busy beyond the shores of dear Nigeria.
The O2 Academy, Brixton may see an end to hosting events for a while as its Premises License may be suspended after the tragic incident at Asake's concert that resulted in the death of two peiple.
Kemi Adetiba is taking the popular saying, 'third time is the charm' to heart as she is set to wed the love of her life, OscarHeman-Ackah one more time.
Olanrewaju Ogunmefun aka Vector that Viper has tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend and baby mama, Yinka Coker.
Judy Austin has reacted to Yul Edochie's public apology to his first wife, May Yul-Edochie.
Panshak Zamani aka Iceprince is booked and busy beyond the shores of dear Nigeria.
The O2 Academy, Brixton may see an end to hosting events for a while as its Premises License may be suspended after the tragic incident at Asake's concert that resulted in the death of two peiple.
