Actors Anika Noni Rose and Jason Dirden Tie the Knot in Secret Ceremony

Congratulations are in order for actress, vocalist, and Tony Award-winner Anika Noni Rose and her man, Jason Dirden who recently tied the knot in a secret ceremony.

The star who voiced Disney’s Princess Tiana in “The Princess and the! Frog,” and her new husband, are Brides latest cover stars.

While speaking with the magazine, the couple revealed that they kept their relationship quiet for years—until now, as neither have publicly announced that they were dating, let alone engaged or married.

Anika shared that she and Jason first met when they both starred in the Broadway production of “A Raisin in the Sun.” She said, “We were friends for a couple of years, actually. We both went off and did our own things and were disconnected for a while and then swung back.” She continued to share that a few years later, “It was the right moment for both of us to be open and available for the possibility of what we have now.”

The beautiful and colourful wedding ceremony held in n Los Angeles. See photos below.

