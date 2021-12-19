Actors and Filmmakers Storm Owerri for VillaFFest

Filmmakers and actors took over the city of Owerri in Imo State for the 2021 edition of Village Arts and Film Festival, VillaFFest.

After a successful outing last year, VILLAFFEST once again reignited the quiet city of Owerri, the Imo State capital with filmic activities and showcase of the people’s arts and culture.

The festival opened on Tuesday , December 14, with “Back to our Roots” and ended on December 17 with an award night.

Like the maiden edition last year, the three days festival attracted over 1000 youths from across the state and had notable film makers and actors including Chiwetalu Agu, Harry B, Livinus Nnochiri, Ogechi Obilonu (Nwanyi Owerri), Jibola Dabo, Chinwe Owoh, Zion Onyeka Nwaigwe, Royal Prince Ugo, Don Nkem, Alex Eyengho among others in attendance.

Film directors and producers of the selected films from Ghana, Egypt, Tunisia, Nigeria, Morocco, South Africa, Uganda and the United States of America were also in attendance.

While it lasted, the organizers shot a short film as part of the festival practical workshop to depict the theme of the event.

This year, the organizers introduced “Best Students Film” award category in which all the higher institutions with Owerri environs were encouraged to participate in the contest. Students from Imo State University, Federal University of Technology, Nekede Polytechnic, College of Agriculture, and Alvan Ikoku College of Education teamed up with their respective school peers to create a film that competed in this category.

Also, an art exhibition featuring work of artists from Omenka Ndi Imo and curated by Dr. Vivian Timothy, a multi award-winning Germany-based Nigerian artist ran side by side with the screening of films at the festival.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...