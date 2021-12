Adedimeji Lateef and his lover, Bimpe Oyebade held their traditional wedding ceremony on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

The actors who have been friends for a long time tied the knot in the Ekiti State capital, Ado-Ekiti Inthe presence of family and friends.

The couple shared looks from their wedding ceremony on their respective Instagram pages as they celebrated their love and the beginning of their journey in matrimony.

See them below.

