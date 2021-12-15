Actors Adedimeji Lateef and Bimpe Oyebade Release Pre-wedding Photos, Share Love Story

It’s a love like the movies for Lateef Adedimeji and Bimpe Oyebade as they are set to tie the knot.

The Nollywood sweethearts, popular for their role interpretation especially in the Yoruba, have released their pre-wedding photos ahead of their December 22, 2021 wedding.

About their love,

Adebimpe and Adetola had met a couple of times without any interaction before they met to work on the same set in 2018, it wasn’t love at first sight for both parties, but one of them saw something, the other needed to as well… Both were entrapped in different relationships, dealing with their individual crisis but their friendship was a puzzle no one could solve. Movie after movie, project after project, the bond got stronger and they became bloggers’ delight. But the irony is the fact that folks know about them, yet know absolutely nothing about what they share…

See their pre-wedding photos below.

