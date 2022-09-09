Actor Zac Efron Addresses Speculation that He Went Under the Knife to Fix His Jaw

Zack Efron has finally addressed the rumors making rounds that he fixed his jaw.

The actor’s appearance changed a bit, which stirred such keen criticism of his appearance. Now, speaking with Men’s Health, the actor revealed that he shattered his jaw in 2013, which affected his masseter muscles.

“The masseters just grew,” he said. “They just got really, really big.”

He added that he worked with a physical therapist to mediate the issues with his facial muscles. His mother also noticed the changes. He avoided having this conversation with people because he is rarely on social media.

“If I valued what other people thought of me to the extent that they may think I do,” he said. “I definitely wouldn’t be able to do this work.”

See the full interview.

