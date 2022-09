Yikka Quadri couldn’t hide his appreciation at the surprise birthday gift he got from his children.

The actor showed off the brand new Toyota Hilux van he was gifted on his 63rd birthday via his Instagram page.

Sharing videos of the automobile, Quadri wrote, “Thanks for this beautiful gift my children on this auspicious occasion of my birthday. This is super huge and I feel happy reaping the fruit of my seeds.”

