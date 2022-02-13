Sunday, February 13, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Actor Williams Uchemba and Wife Have Welcomed Their First Child

Williams Uchemba and his beautiful wife, Brunella Oscar have welcomed their first child together.

The couple who tied the knot back in November 2029 are now proud parents if a beautiful baby girl.

The actor announced the news on his Instagram page earlier today, sharing a clip that chronicled the pregnancy journey up until delivery.

Williams Uchemba revealed his daughter has been christened Chikamara Isabella Uchemba as he captioned the post,

“WELCOME HOME. Chikamara Isabella Uchembah (@kamarauchemba). Thank you for fulfilling my greatest desire of being a Dad. I can’t explain how you make me feel but it’s been so surreal. I LOVE YOU.”

Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: