Actor Williams Uchemba and Wife Have Welcomed Their First Child

Williams Uchemba and his beautiful wife, Brunella Oscar have welcomed their first child together.

The couple who tied the knot back in November 2029 are now proud parents if a beautiful baby girl.

The actor announced the news on his Instagram page earlier today, sharing a clip that chronicled the pregnancy journey up until delivery.

Williams Uchemba revealed his daughter has been christened Chikamara Isabella Uchemba as he captioned the post,

“WELCOME HOME. Chikamara Isabella Uchembah (@kamarauchemba). Thank you for fulfilling my greatest desire of being a Dad. I can’t explain how you make me feel but it’s been so surreal. I LOVE YOU.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...