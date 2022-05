Uche Odoputa is seeking the help of Nigerians in ensuring the safe return of his father.

The “Husbands of Lagos” star revealed on Monday, May 16 that the older man has been in kidnappers’ den for over two weeks.

Uche Odoputa shared a photo of his father via his Instagram as he encouraged well meaning Nigerians to help pray for the safe return of Mr Kenneth Odoputa.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdnOeRot16K/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

