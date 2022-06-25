Actor Taiwo Hassan Beats Up Tout for Harassing Him for Money

Alhaji Taiwo Hassan popularly known as Ogogo has revealed that he beat up a tour mercilessly, earlier in the week.

The veteran Yoruba Nollywood actor took to his Instagram page to put up the video of the incident and also explain what led to it before bloggers will twist the narrative.

Taiwo Hassan disclosed that he had visited his hometown of Ilaro to inspect a project when some boys walked up to him, expecting him to give them money in the usual manner.

He shared that he gave them all th cash on him but one of them refused it and decided to bill him an amount he couldn’t pay.

When he replied that he didn’t have that amount on him, the tout in question dragged him by his agbada, telling him to do his worst.

Well, the former boxer proceeded to teach him a lesson he will not forget in a hurry as he boxed him to the ground.

