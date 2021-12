Sam Ajibola is now a father as he has welcomed his very first child with his wife, Sandra.

The Nollywood actor, famous for his role as Spiff in the African Magic comedy, The Johnsons announced that he has welcomed a baby boy.

Sam posted several photos from his wife’s maternity shoot and captioned them,

“I can’t thank God enough for you babe. He used you to multiply my seed. Love you to bits @sandrajibola #LatestParentsInTown #BabyBoy.”

