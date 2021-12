Odunlade Adekola is 45 years old today, Friday, December 31, 2021.

The actor and sunny man responsible for a lot of memes and social media skits, took to his Instagram page to celebrate the auspicious occasion.

Odunlade Adekola thanked everyone who has been a part of his journey over the years for their love and support and also offered prayers for all as he wished eveyone a Happy New Year in advance.

