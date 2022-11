Odunlade Adekola is celebrating his beautiful wife, Ruth on her birthday.

The popular Nollywood actor shared photos of himself and his Mrs via his Instagram page on Wednesday, November 2, to mark the day.

He showered prayers on his wife saying, “Arikeade❤️ Keep enjoying the glory of God. As you celebrate another glorious year today ❤️❤️🎤🎹 HAPPY BIRTHDAY MUMMY D4 No 1 Saamualajo FAN🔥🔥

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...